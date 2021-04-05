Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Virtu Financial traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 1191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

VIRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $18,604,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

