Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $35.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

VIRT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,473. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

