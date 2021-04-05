Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 495,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,042. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.