Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.75. 532,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.