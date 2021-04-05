Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $217.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.42.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

