Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and ENI (NYSE:E) Financial Contrast

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -45.79% -22.75% -9.51% ENI -19.46% -0.62% -0.22%

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and ENI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $415.98 million 0.54 -$32.72 million ($0.41) -6.29 ENI $79.58 billion 0.57 $165.76 million $1.79 13.94

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Oil & Gas. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vista Oil & Gas and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A ENI 3 5 4 0 2.08

Summary

ENI beats Vista Oil & Gas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About ENI

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

