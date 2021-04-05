VITE (VITE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $155.47 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, VITE has traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $108.34 million and $155.47 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00066915 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,011,909,963 coins and its circulating supply is 479,338,853 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

