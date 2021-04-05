VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram Sells 30,777 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,671.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 5th, Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04.
NYSE VMW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,601. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.08 and a 52-week high of $161.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Further Reading: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.