VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram Sells 30,777 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,671.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VMware alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,601. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.08 and a 52-week high of $161.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.