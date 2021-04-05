VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 19,386 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.45. The company had a trading volume of 783,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,601. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $161.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in VMware by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.16.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

