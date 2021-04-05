VNT Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 31.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $103,278.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 68.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00670694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00074226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028909 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

