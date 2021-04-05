Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCRA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,399,198.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,778. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after buying an additional 406,165 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $9,316,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $9,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after buying an additional 161,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.08. 3,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,573. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

