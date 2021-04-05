Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,047 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after buying an additional 2,630,929 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 791,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,310,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fortis by 203.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

