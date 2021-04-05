Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 27,159 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 229.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,159 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $103,484,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 372,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NYSE MSM opened at $91.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.11 and a 1 year high of $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.