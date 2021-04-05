Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 33,484 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,484 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Viasat worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $50.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,517.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.