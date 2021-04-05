Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 39,301 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,301 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

SNN opened at $38.19 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

