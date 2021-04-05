Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,253 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,352,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $81.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,415.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,766,169 over the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

