Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,345 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Model N at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after buying an additional 1,305,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 805,240 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Model N by 3,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 660,679 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Model N by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,481,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $139,769.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $136,778.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,239.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,727 shares of company stock worth $1,292,935. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MODN opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

