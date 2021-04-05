Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,164 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,348 shares of company stock worth $3,943,940 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $330.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $118.44 and a 52-week high of $345.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

