Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vericel worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Vericel in the third quarter worth about $10,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,892,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after acquiring an additional 220,541 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vericel by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 184,732 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCEL opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5,320,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

