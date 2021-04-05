Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194,249 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Allegheny Technologies worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,568,000 after buying an additional 966,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 60,198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,931 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 879,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 248,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 730,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 71,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATI. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

