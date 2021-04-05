Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.00.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO stock opened at $500.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.78. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $259.37 and a 12-month high of $530.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

