Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of JELD-WEN worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,468,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JELD. Barclays reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

