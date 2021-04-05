Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,092 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,874,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 221.6% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,762 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $15,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 593,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,907,000 after buying an additional 578,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.63 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

