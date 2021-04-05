Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,839 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of The Macerich worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $1,775,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.