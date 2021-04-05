Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,591 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.