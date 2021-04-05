Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 149.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $571.13.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $520.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.09 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

