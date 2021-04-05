Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 104.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,297 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $97.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.