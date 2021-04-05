Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.25 Million in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 126,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of The Chefs’ Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

