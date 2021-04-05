Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of BWX Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,829,000 after buying an additional 300,839 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after buying an additional 21,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,073.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,643. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $66.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $66.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

