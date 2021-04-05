Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Energizer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,265,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 67,808 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $48.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

