Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 175,088 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 109.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 175,088 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Golar LNG worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 232,288 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 168,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 67,370 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

