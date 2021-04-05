Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,468 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $80.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

