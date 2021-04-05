Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Rapid7 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $77.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

