Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Revolution Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after buying an additional 1,430,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 308.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 808,613 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $12,539,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,309,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,162,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $6,942,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,770 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.