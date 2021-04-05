Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,527 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $142.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.10.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

