Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of China Biologic Products worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 26.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in China Biologic Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBPO opened at $118.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.68. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.47. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $120.01.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

China Biologic Products Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products or plasma products. Its products include plasma and other products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

