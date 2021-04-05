Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 235.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,195 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.84.

WERN opened at $47.62 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

