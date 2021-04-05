Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,687 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $738,702.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

