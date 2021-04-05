Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 10,223 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,837 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $2,981,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,101,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,166,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 830,994 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 63,106 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AU. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Renaissance Capital upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $22.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

