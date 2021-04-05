Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 362,551 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362,551 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after buying an additional 355,329 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,008,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,619,000 after buying an additional 27,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,860,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

