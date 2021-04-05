Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 6,030 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,757 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cree by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cree by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $115.23 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

