Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 98,323 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,323 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,537,000 after buying an additional 451,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,938,000 after acquiring an additional 87,003 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,716,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in OGE Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,882,000 after purchasing an additional 206,384 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 56,139 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.