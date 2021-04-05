Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $3.08 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $233.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.25 and a fifty-two week high of $255.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $4,260,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,093,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,001,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total value of $959,813.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,332 shares of company stock worth $35,881,353 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

