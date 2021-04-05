Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of OneMain at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMF opened at $54.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.73%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.