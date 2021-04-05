Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $3.62 Million Position in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in CNOOC by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in CNOOC by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 44,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CNOOC by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNOOC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $121.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. CNOOC Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

About CNOOC

There is no company description available for CNOOC Ltd.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.