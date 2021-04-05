Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of frontdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Shares of FTDR opened at $55.20 on Monday. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

