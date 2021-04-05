Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Masimo by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Masimo by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after buying an additional 133,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,196,442.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

MASI stock opened at $233.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $176.01 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

