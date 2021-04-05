Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $43.10

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.10, but opened at $39.13. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 438 shares traded.

VOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.47.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

