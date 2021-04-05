Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNO. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,303,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,272 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

