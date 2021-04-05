Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,303,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after buying an additional 130,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $46.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.97 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

